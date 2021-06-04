FP Trending

Clubhouse app, the audio-only social network on Android, is currently letting users add their Instagram and Twitter accounts to their profiles. The developers have introduced new updates for users who can now follow speakers easily and learn about upcoming events on a Club page. Furthermore, the developers have also announced that users will be able to join this platform freely in the coming months because currently, users need an invitation to join the app.

According to Android, Clubhouse informed that users can add their Instagram and Twitter accounts to their profiles. As per a statement, “In order to provide an option to others to get to know you better, follow your other accounts and DM you (if your IG/ Twitter settings allow for it)”.

Meanwhile, first-time users can go to their profiles and click on ‘Add Twitter’ or ‘Add Instagram’ to enhance the account link.

The company also revealed that the Clubhouse Android app users can now follow people and clubs directly from their personal space. For example, if you are in a room and like the discussion that is taking place, then the user can quickly follow the people by just tapping the Follow button which is present at the bottom of the screen.

Also, if users want to know when the next event is taking place then they need to go to the Club page and see all its upcoming events. If there is more than one on the screen then users can scroll through them. Users can also tap the bell icon to get notified when that particular event begins.

Last month, the Clubhouse Android app crossed two million users since the rollout started on 21 May. The app crossed 1 million on 24 May itself.