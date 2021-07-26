Monday, July 26, 2021Back to
Clubhouse denies allegation of data breach that claimed to leak 3.8 million phone numbers on dark web

The cybersecurity expert shared a screenshot where he revealed that the hacker is planning to host an auction of this leaked data on 4 September.


tech2 News StaffJul 26, 2021 17:29:53 IST

Cybersecurity expert Marc Reuf recently revealed on Twitter that the database of Clubhouse users was up for sale on the dark web. This leaked data reportedly included 3.8 million full phone numbers. He further suggested that "these are not just members but also people in contact lists that were synced". To this, Clubhouse has denied any data breach.

Last week, Clubhouse announced to drop its invite-only system so that the audio chatroom platform is open to all. Image: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

As per the statement by Clubhouse, "There has been no breach of Clubhouse. There are a series of bots generating billions of random phone numbers.  In the event that one of these random numbers happens to exist on our platform due to mathematical coincidence, Clubhouse’s API returns no user identifiable information. Privacy and security are of the utmost importance to Clubhouse and we continue to invest in industry-leading security practices."

To recall, it was just last week that Clubhouse has announced to drop its invite-only system so that the audio chatroom platform is open to all.

