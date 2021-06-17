Thursday, June 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Clubhouse announces 'Creator First' accelerator program in India: What it means, how to apply

Clubhouse says the Creator First Program in India will cater to the "unique needs of the Indian audience and creators".


Nandini YadavJun 17, 2021 16:53:17 IST

On Wednesday, Clubhouse extended its 'Clubhouse Creator First' accelerator program in India, after debuting the program in the US in March 2021. "In India, over the last few weeks, we’ve seen rooms on cricket, on music (including really fun Antakshari rooms!), rooms on gaming and contests, rooms on religion and prayer, and so much more. We are so excited to see what creators from across India will bring to the table!" Clubhouse wrote in a blog post.

Clubhouse says the Creator First Program in India will cater to the "unique needs of the Indian audience and creators".

What benefits do creators get from the Clubhouse Creator First program?

With the accelerator program, creators in India that participate in the program will be extended help by Clubhouse with "production and creative development, help you promote your show, and provide financial support via matching you with brands or a monthly stipend".

How and where to apply to the Clubhouse Creator First program in India

If you are a creator and interested in the program, you can start by filling out this form.

The form requires you to share details like your name, email, location, information about the collaborators/co-hosts of your show,  what other platforms you use for your show, etc. You will also need to pitch your show and tell Clubhouse why you should be a part of the program, and share a snippet of your show as well.

Do note, applying for the program will not guarantee that you will be a part of the program. Clubhouse will be reviewing the application on a rolling basis.

The window for applying to the program shuts on 11.59 pm IST on 16 July 2021.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Clubhouse

Clubhouse is now letting Android users link their Instagram, Twitter accounts to their profiles

Jun 04, 2021
Clubhouse is now letting Android users link their Instagram, Twitter accounts to their profiles
In response to Clubhouse, Spotify launches Greenroom which allows users to host or join live discussions

Spotify Greenroom

In response to Clubhouse, Spotify launches Greenroom which allows users to host or join live discussions

Jun 17, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021