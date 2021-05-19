tech2 News Staff

Popular audio-only chat app Clubhouse, is finally making its way to Android. Last week, the beta version of the app started rolling out for users in the US. Now, as the company has confirmed, Clubhouse will be available for users in India on 21 May. In a tweet posted by Clubhouse on Tuesday, the company confirmed that Android users in India and Nigeria will be able to download the app from Google Play starting Friday, 21 May.

Clubhouse will also be rolling out to Android users in Japan, Brazil and Russia starting 25 May, and to the rest of the world by the end of the next week.

Android rollout continues! 🇯🇵🇧🇷 🇷🇺 Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

🇳🇬🇮🇳 Nigeria & India on Friday AM

🌐 Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

Currently, if users in India search for the Clubhouse app on Google Play store they see the option to "pre-register" for the app. This way, users will be notified once the app is available to download.

Recently, Clubhouse clarified in a blog post that it will continue the invite-only and waitlist tradition even for Android users.

Over the next few months, the company plans to welcome "millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them."

"We are thrilled to share that Clubhouse for Android will start rolling out in beta immediately. We will begin gradually, with the US today, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," reads the blogpost.