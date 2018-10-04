Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 04 October, 2018 17:01 IST

Close to 60 percent Indian businesses plan to use AI to automate tasks: Report

At the same in time 4 in 5 business also think that their workforce is underprepared for AI.

While nearly 60 percent business leaders in India are planning to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate tasks to a large extent, 20 recognize believe their workforce has the skills needed to work with advanced technologies such as AI, according to a survey by Accenture on Thursday.

More than half of Indian business leaders recognise skills shortages as a critical hindrance to future growth, but few plan to increase their training investments over the next three years, according to the research titled "Future Workforce Study".

Representational image.

Representational image.

Four in five (80 plans) also recognise that their workforce is underprepared to adopt advanced technologies.

"The commitment to using advanced technologies for growth needs to be supported by an equal commitment to transforming the organization for the future," said Sunit Sinha, Managing Director at Accenture.

The study is based on a survey of 1,100 workers across skill levels in India and a survey of 100 senior executives in India.

The vast majority of workers expressed the need for training, with 93 percent saying it will be important to learn new skills if they are to work with intelligent technologies in the next three to five years, and even more (95 per cent) saying they believe that AI will help them do their job more efficiently, the study said.

"We are entering the age of man-machine collaboration, where machines will augment human capabilities, allowing people to focus on what they do best while doing the things that humans would rather not," Sinha said.

"It's clear that the future workforce needs to be skilled to work alongside machines, with a focus on improving the intrinsically human abilities that will determine their success," Sinha added.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

also see

AI in India

Indian healthcare AI startup SigTuple wins Judges' Choice at Google's Demo Day

Sep 21, 2018

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018

Startup Day

Facebook to organise its first-ever 'Startup Day' in India on 9 October

Sep 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Air India flight from Pune to Delhi grounded for hours with locked doors, no AC; 175 passengers forced to suffer

Oct 04, 2018

NewsTracker

Startup Naturevibe Botanicals enters Indian market after US launch; plans global expansion soon

Oct 03, 2018

Infosys

Infosys to offer services, solutions to global enterprises on Google cloud

Sep 22, 2018

science

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018