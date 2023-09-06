Clear and Present Danger: Elon Musk's father Errol Musk fears attempt on Tesla CEO's life

Errol Musk, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s father, recently expressed some worries about his son’s safety. His concern arose after a report came out discussing how Elon Musk’s influence could affect government decisions.

Despite a strained relationship with his son, Errol Musk told a reporter from The US Sun that he is genuinely concerned that his billionaire son might be in danger of an assassination attempt.

This whole situation started when a report from The New Yorker came out that suggested that Elon is too involved in major government decisions and that he is often referred to as an “unelected official”.

Musk’s father believes it was a bit of a “hit job.” The report delved into how the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has been shaping government decisions, especially when it comes to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

According to Pentagon officials quoted in The New Yorker article, several high-ranking officials see Elon Musk as almost like an “unelected official.” They’re also concerned about his views on Vladimir Putin. The report also highlighted the critical role played by SpaceX’s Starlink satellites in the Ukraine situation.

Now, Errol Musk openly admitted that his relationship with his son isn’t exactly great. In fact, Elon Musk has publicly called his dad a “terrible human being” before. But despite their differences, Errol is genuinely worried about Elon’s safety. With all the intense scrutiny and attention on him, Errol Musk is afraid something might happen.

Errol Musk described The New Yorker article as basically preparing the ground before an actual attack, comparing it to artillery softening up the enemy.

This isn’t the first time there have been concerns about Elon Musk’s safety. At one point, he even made a kind of dark-humoured comment about the possibility of “dying under mysterious circumstances” after a disagreement with Russia’s space chief about providing Starlink terminals to Ukrainian soldiers.

Safety concerns around Elon Musk have been cropping up in various ways. There have been reports of him having two bodyguards with him at all times, including when he goes to the bathroom. He even requested a bathroom next to his office to not disturb his security team during late-night visits.

One rather notable incident was when someone tracked Elon Musk’s private jet back in December. This led him to accuse journalists of potentially wanting to harm him. He also claimed that a “crazy stalker” once followed a car that he thought was carrying his son, mistaking it for Elon.