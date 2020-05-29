ReutersMay 29, 2020 03:15:31 IST
(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc
The deal is worth nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.