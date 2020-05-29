Reuters

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to acquire privately held software maker ThousandEyes Inc, the network gear maker said on Thursday.

The deal is worth nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources.

