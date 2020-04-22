FP Trending

China-based Chuwi has unveiled what they are calling the world’s smallest 4K mini PC named LarkBox. The device runs on Intel 8th gen quad-core N4100 processor and measures 61 x 61 x 43 mm. It has a volume of 160CC.

Chuwi shared a picture of the LarkBox on Twitter and wrote, “When you think your computer can't be smaller.”

The LarkBox’s processor is coupled with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM along with 128 GB ROM. The device also features an “ultra-silence cooling fan.”

As per their website, the mini PC can easily undertake daily multitasks “without breaking a sweat.” It offers stunning 4K experience with integrated UHD Graphics 6 and an immersive Ultra HD viewing experience.

While Chuwi is yet to officially announce a launch date for the PC or confirm if the device will be available globally, a report by Techradar says that the LarkBox is expected to cost $ 250.

However, this is not the only mini PC that Chuwi has created. Earlier this year, the Chinese hardware manufacturer had created a mini PC called Chuwi AeroBox A9-9820 that was equipped with the motherboard and CPU of the Xbox One S.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.