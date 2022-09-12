Monday, September 12, 2022Back to
ChromeOS is likely to borrow some of macOS' useful video call features, built-in background blur

Google will be adding features like Apple’s Centre Stage, built-in background blur and many more such features in to the next generation of ChromeBooks & ChromeOS.


FP StaffSep 12, 2022 12:44:44 IST

Google realises just how important video calls have become over the last couple of years. That is why they plan on bringing some really big updates to ChromeOS, especially how the operating system deals with video calling and conferencing.

Most video conferencing apps offer their own ways to enhance your video. These range from effects such as blurring your background and surroundings, swapping out your background completely, or adjusting for the light in a room.

However, Apple takes the cake when it comes to “special effects” for video calls, thanks to features like portrait blur and “Center Stage” reframing, which works on every app that uses the front camera of a Mac using Apple Silicon.

It looks like Google is trying to replicate some of the built-in video features of the macOS. The first feature that has been spotted in a new code update, is the option of built-in background blur. 

Google’s background blur will be enabled by Machine Learning. This means that only newer and upcoming devices might be able to take advantage of this feature, namely Chromebooks and other devices that use Intel’s 11th and 12th Gen processors.

Google is also trying out a feature called Portrait Relighting for ChromeOS, which is already present in the Google Camera app for Pixel devices. They are also testing out an auto-framing feature that works similarly to Apple’s Centre Stage, and a feature similar to what Google Duo offered.

ChromeOS may begin monitoring when a video call begins in an app like Zoom or Google Meet and warn users if their network becomes unstable during a call.

Given that these features are still being tested, and are in very early stages, it may still be a few months of development before they arrive for more Chromebook owners.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


