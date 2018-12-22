Saturday, December 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Chrome OS 72 will let you use Google Assistant with third-party Chromebooks

This week Google announced that it has begun testing the beta form of Chrome OS 72.

Agence France-Presse Dec 22, 2018 10:51 AM IST

As outlined by 9to5Google this week, a beta version of Chrome OS 72 is now undergoing testing, and it brings the Google Assistant to third-party Chromebooks.

As of right now if you want to use the Google Assistant, you have to do so via a Google-branded device like a Pixel Slate or Pixelbook -- no surprises there; however, that won’t be the case for much longer. This week Google announced that it has begun testing the beta form of Chrome OS 72, which brings the voice-assistant to third-party Chromebooks.

Lenovo Chromebooks Social

Additionally, OS 72 would bring Android 9 Pie to more than just the Slate -- which comes as a small surprise considering that Oreo was skipped completely on the Chrome OS. Gboard will be downloadable from the Play Store.

Whether or not you have an ad blocker enabled, no more pop-ups will open during page uploading. "Incognito" browsing will be renamed to "Private" as there has been confusion as to what the mode actually does. Additionally, incognito tabs will be inconspicuously titled. For example, a private tab that is playing music will now be titled "A site is playing media," rather than with the media name.

As with most updates, various measures have been taken to increase user privacy and security, like new support for external authentication devices that connect over Bluetooth Low Energy.

The stable version of Chrome OS 72 should arrive late next month.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

Google Lens

Google Lens finally finds its way into the Google search app for iOS users

Dec 11, 2018

Google Charity

Google will soon let you donate money to charity through the Play Store

Dec 13, 2018

Google

Google deletes millions of fake and incentivised ratings from the Play Store

Dec 19, 2018

Google

Google deletes 22 malicious apps from Play Store, installed over 2 million times

Dec 09, 2018

Wynk Music

Wynk Music rated as the 'Most Entertaining app of 2018' on Google Play Store: Airtel

Dec 17, 2018

Micromax

Micromax to launch a new smartphone with a notched display on 18 December

Dec 13, 2018

science

Electric Vehicles

COP24 nudged countries towards EVs but Indian manufacturers continue to lay low

Dec 22, 2018

Ice on Mars

ESA's Mars Express captures Korolev crater covered in kilometres of pristine snow

Dec 22, 2018

Super-Earths

Shimmering super-Earth with ruby, sapphire discovered beyond our solar system

Dec 22, 2018

Nanotechnology

Scientists play the world's smallest game of tic-tac-toe using a DNA game board

Dec 22, 2018