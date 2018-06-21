Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
21 June, 2018

Chrome for Android's latest update helps you browse even when you're offline

Chrome on Android users in India, along with more than 100 countries will be getting this update.

Google has now released an update for its Chrome browser which will allow you to surf the internet even if you are on a very spotty connection. This is part of Google Chrome's plan for making internet available to everyone, everywhere.

Chrome for Android.

Chrome on Android users in India, along with more than 100 countries including Nigeria, Indonesia and Brazil, will be getting this update as per the blog. Chrome will detect if your device is connected to a non-metred Wi-Fi connection and automatically download relevant articles on what is popular around your area.

For users who happen to be signed into Chrome at that time, the browser will download web pages and content which is relevant to you, based on your browsing history. Even if the Wi-Fi connection is turned off, you will still be able to view content effortlessly. This downloaded content on Chrome for Android is shown alongside all the content you have downloaded on Chrome.

The update for Google Chrome is live on the Play Store.

In more recent news regarding Google Chrome, it would seem that the horizontal app switcher is being tested for Google Chrome browser on Android devices.

The feature has been spotted on the Google Canary browser, an experimental version of the Google Chrome available on the Play Store. Google often tests new features on the Canary app before finally bringing it on the Android Chrome browser.

