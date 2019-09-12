Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Chrome 77 update lets you send web pages to other devices across multiple platforms

The ‘Send this page’ feature in Chrome 77 lets you send links to devices logged into the browser


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 11:35:16 IST

Google has started pushing out the latest Chrome 77 browser update to all devices running Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows. While there are a few updates to the new version of Chrome, the most interesting is the ‘Send this page’ feature that allows users to send links to other devices.

Chrome 77 update lets you send web pages to other devices across multiple platforms

The new Chrome 77 update will make it easier to share links between devices.

From version 77 onwards, you can access the ‘Send this page’ feature by right-clicking on links on desktop. It will list down all the devices where you’re signed into a session of Chrome and then you can share the link to any device easily. On mobile devices, you can find the feature in the Share menu where a new option ‘Send to your devices’ will appear. Tapping on that will open up the list of the devices where Chrome is running. It displays the name of the device and an icon to denote the type of device along with the last ‘active’ date. After selecting the device, say an Android phone, a notification will appear that will display the web page title, URL, and the source device. Do note, in order for this feature to work, both the devices should be running the version 77.

The Downloads page now has an updated look for the filters menu. Earlier, you had to filter out files from the top-left dropdown menu. In the new version, buttons are now added in the page to easily tap between them. Saved images have larger previews and a tab called ‘Articles for you’ on its right is yet to go live where Google will automatically store articles.

Additionally, on desktops, the website favicon loads inside a circle and expands once the page loads. It’s a subtle indicator to when the page has fully loaded. Google Assistant is now available in Chrome but only on Chromebooks.

To check whether you’re running the latest version of Chrome on the desktop, head over to Settings > About Chrome. You can manually update to the latest version if it isn’t already. If you’re on mobile, you’ll have to wait for the official update to arrive.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google

US states formally open antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus

Sep 10, 2019
US states formally open antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus
Over 30 US states are preparing for an investigation into Google's alleged antitrust violations

Google

Over 30 US states are preparing for an investigation into Google's alleged antitrust violations

Sep 04, 2019
Google to ban ads promoting ‘speculative and experimental medical treatments’

Google Ads

Google to ban ads promoting ‘speculative and experimental medical treatments’

Sep 09, 2019
Five ways Google stifles business, according to 10 advertising executives

Google

Five ways Google stifles business, according to 10 advertising executives

Sep 12, 2019
Google Assistant’s new Ambient Mode brings WhatsApp voice and video call support

Google Assistant

Google Assistant’s new Ambient Mode brings WhatsApp voice and video call support

Sep 06, 2019
Google officially announces its Apple Arcade-rival Play Pass is 'coming soon'

Google

Google officially announces its Apple Arcade-rival Play Pass is 'coming soon'

Sep 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019