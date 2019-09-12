tech2 News Staff

Google has started pushing out the latest Chrome 77 browser update to all devices running Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows. While there are a few updates to the new version of Chrome, the most interesting is the ‘Send this page’ feature that allows users to send links to other devices.

From version 77 onwards, you can access the ‘Send this page’ feature by right-clicking on links on desktop. It will list down all the devices where you’re signed into a session of Chrome and then you can share the link to any device easily. On mobile devices, you can find the feature in the Share menu where a new option ‘Send to your devices’ will appear. Tapping on that will open up the list of the devices where Chrome is running. It displays the name of the device and an icon to denote the type of device along with the last ‘active’ date. After selecting the device, say an Android phone, a notification will appear that will display the web page title, URL, and the source device. Do note, in order for this feature to work, both the devices should be running the version 77.

The Downloads page now has an updated look for the filters menu. Earlier, you had to filter out files from the top-left dropdown menu. In the new version, buttons are now added in the page to easily tap between them. Saved images have larger previews and a tab called ‘Articles for you’ on its right is yet to go live where Google will automatically store articles.

Additionally, on desktops, the website favicon loads inside a circle and expands once the page loads. It’s a subtle indicator to when the page has fully loaded. Google Assistant is now available in Chrome but only on Chromebooks.

To check whether you’re running the latest version of Chrome on the desktop, head over to Settings > About Chrome. You can manually update to the latest version if it isn’t already. If you’re on mobile, you’ll have to wait for the official update to arrive.

