tech2 News Staff

The countdown to Christmas has long since begun, and now we're just a day away! This festival, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, has become popular for so much more than that. It's a chance to get together with your folks and sing carols at the top of your lungs, decorate Christmas trees, have lots of yummy cake and of course – how can we miss Secret Santa?

It is indeed the season to be jolly. And while not everyone has the chance to share the day with all the friends and family they'd like to on this special occasion, you can certainly do better than send a mundane "Merry Christmas" text. What you need is a creative Christmas-themed WhatsApp sticker to seal the deal.

All you need to do is head to the Play Store and look for ‘WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas, Santa claus WhatsApp stickers’ or something on the same lines to find stickers, apps, wallpapers, and even message generators for use on WhatsApp. You will come across a list of apps, select as many as you want and install.

Make sure that you go through the reviews of these apps as that can prove to be helpful when you are deciding which app is better.

Now open the app and tap on "+" or "Add" that appears in front of your preferred set of stickers. Now, these stickers are added to your WhatsApp and are ready to use.

Now go to WhatsApp and tap the emoji button in a chat window. Select the sticker pack you want to, tap on one that speaks to you, and send those greetings to your nearest and dearest.

You can choose apps like Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp, Christmas Stickers Pack 2019 and Christmas Sticker Packs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.