Tuesday, December 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Christmas 2019: Here's how to download and share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download and share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers from Play Store, here is how to do it.


tech2 News StaffDec 24, 2019 10:27:23 IST

The countdown to Christmas has long since begun, and now we're just a day away! This festival, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, has become popular for so much more than that. It's a chance to get together with your folks and sing carols at the top of your lungs, decorate Christmas trees, have lots of yummy cake and of course – how can we miss Secret Santa?

It is indeed the season to be jolly. And while not everyone has the chance to share the day with all the friends and family they'd like to on this special occasion, you can certainly do better than send a mundane "Merry Christmas" text. What you need is a creative Christmas-themed WhatsApp sticker to seal the deal.

Christmas 2019: Heres how to download and share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers

Image: Pixabay

All you need to do is head to the Play Store and look for ‘WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas, Santa claus WhatsApp stickers’ or something on the same lines to find stickers, apps, wallpapers, and even message generators for use on WhatsApp. You will come across a list of apps, select as many as you want and install.

Christmas themed WhatsApp stickers.

Christmas themed WhatsApp stickers.

Make sure that you go through the reviews of these apps as that can prove to be helpful when you are deciding which app is better.

Now open the app and tap on "+" or "Add" that appears in front of your preferred set of stickers. Now, these stickers are added to your WhatsApp and are ready to use.

Now go to WhatsApp and tap the emoji button in a chat window. Select the sticker pack you want to, tap on one that speaks to you, and send those greetings to your nearest and dearest.

You can choose apps like Christmas Stickers for WhatsAppChristmas Stickers Pack 2019 and Christmas Sticker Packs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Merry Christmas

Greta Thunberg goes on Christmas break: 'You need to take rest....cannot do this all the time'

Dec 18, 2019
Greta Thunberg goes on Christmas break: 'You need to take rest....cannot do this all the time'
Of Thomas Stephens and his Kristapurana: How a 16th-century priest came to write Christian poetry in Marathi, Konkani

Of Thomas Stephens and his Kristapurana: How a 16th-century priest came to write Christian poetry in Marathi, Konkani

Dec 23, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019