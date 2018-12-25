tech2 News Staff

With the snowing festivities, Google has added to all the festive joy with an animated doodle on its Search page, that wishes all Happy Holidays. The doodle is basically all that would make your heart go 'whooo' with the Google logo decorated with Christmas ornaments, a huge Christmas tree, and what looks like Mr and Mrs Claus wrapping up our gifts. Because, well, it's almost time!

Don't forget to tap the play button on the doodle, which makes Mr and Mrs Claus' chair rock, along with the ornaments and other decorations.

via GIPHY

Google has been celebrating this beautiful time with a new Google Doodle every day since 23 December in some countries. In India though, this is the first of 'Happy Holiday' doodle that we see today.

On its blog, Google writes, "It’s that festive time of year again! Sending along holiday cheer to you & your loved ones during this merry time. Happy Holidays!"

Even on behalf of Team Tech2, Merry Christmas, happy holiday, and a great new year to you all! Stay cool!

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.