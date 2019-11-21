Thursday, November 21, 2019Back to
Chipmaker Intel says supply remains tight in PC business; shares slip

(Reuters) - Intel Corp said on Wednesday it has not been able to keep up with the increasing demand for CPUs and said supply remained "extremely tight" in its personal computer business.


ReutersNov 21, 2019 04:15:37 IST

"Despite our best efforts, we have not yet resolved this challenge," the chipmaker said https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/50863/000119312519296610/d817506dex991.htm in a letter, in which the company also apologised to its customers and partners for the shipment delays.

Shares of the chipmaker were down nearly 1% in after-market trading.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

