Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Chip designer ARM halts work with Huawei after U.S. ban

By Paul Sandle LONDON (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM has halted relations with Huawei in order to comply with a U.S. blockade of the company, potentially crippling the Chinese company's ability to make new chips for its future smartphones

ReutersMay 23, 2019 03:05:55 IST

Chip designer ARM halts work with Huawei after U.S. ban

By Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM has halted relations with Huawei in order to comply with a U.S. blockade of the company, potentially crippling the Chinese company's ability to make new chips for its future smartphones.

Huawei, in common with Apple Inc and chipmakers such as Qualcomm, uses ARM blueprints to design the processors that power its smartphones. It also licenses graphics technology from the Cambridge-based company.

"ARM is complying with the latest restrictions set forth by the U.S. government and is having ongoing conversations with the appropriate U.S. government agencies to ensure we remain compliant," an ARM spokesman said in a statement.

"ARM values its relationship with our longtime partner HiSilicon (Huawei's chip arm) and we are hopeful for a swift resolution on this matter."

Huawei said it valued its close relationships with its partners, but it recognised the pressure some of them are under "as a result of politically motivated decisions".

"We are confident this regrettable situation can be resolved and our priority remains to continue to deliver world-class technology and products to our customers around the world," a spokesman said.

The United States blocked Huawei from buying U.S. goods last week, jeopardising ties with Alphabet Inc's Google, which provides the Android operating system and services like Gmail and Google Maps, as well as hardware partners such as ARM.

The U.S. government temporarily eased restrictions on Huawei on Tuesday, granting it a licence to buy U.S. goods until Aug. 19, meaning that updates of Google apps can continue until then.

The BBC reported earlier on Wednesday that ARM, which is owned by Japan's Softbank, had instructed employees to halt "all active contracts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements" with Huawei after the United States added Huawei to a list of companies with which U.S. firms could not do business.

ARM said in an internal company memo that its designs contained technology of U.S. origin, the BBC reported.

It told staff they were no longer allowed to "provide support, delivery technology (whether software, code, or other updates), engage in technical discussions, or otherwise discuss technical matters" with Huawei, according to the memo seen by the BBC.

Huawei's international partners are moving to distance themselves from the Chinese company until there is clarity over its relationship with U.S. technology partners that provide the apps and services that are crucial for consumers.

British mobile operators EE and Vodafone both said on Wednesday they had dropped Huawei smartphones from the imminent launch range of their 5G networks.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Paul Sandle; additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark Potter, Louise Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

Newstracker

News Corp posts surprise profit as HarperCollins profits grow

May 10, 2019
News Corp posts surprise profit as HarperCollins profits grow
Unique genetic adaptation lets deep-sea fish see colour in the darkness

Newstracker

Unique genetic adaptation lets deep-sea fish see colour in the darkness

May 10, 2019
U.S., Iran tensions unyielding, Europeans reject Iran 'ultimatums' over nuclear deal

Newstracker

U.S., Iran tensions unyielding, Europeans reject Iran 'ultimatums' over nuclear deal

May 10, 2019
Exclusive: U.S. commander says he could send carrier into Strait of Hormuz despite Iran tensions

Newstracker

Exclusive: U.S. commander says he could send carrier into Strait of Hormuz despite Iran tensions

May 10, 2019
North Korea launches more missiles; U.S. announces ship seizure in mounting tensions

Newstracker

North Korea launches more missiles; U.S. announces ship seizure in mounting tensions

May 10, 2019
North Korea fires more missiles, US announces ship seizure as tensions mount

Newstracker

North Korea fires more missiles, US announces ship seizure as tensions mount

May 10, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019