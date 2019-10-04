Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Chinese video app TikTok bans paid political ads on its platform

(Reuters) - Chinese video app TikTok said on Thursday it would not allow paid political ads on its platform as they do not fit into the experience it aims to provide to millions of its users. Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India


ReutersOct 04, 2019 05:16:06 IST

Chinese video app TikTok bans paid political ads on its platform

(Reuters) - Chinese video app TikTok said on Thursday it would not allow paid political ads on its platform as they do not fit into the experience it aims to provide to millions of its users.

Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India.

"We will not allow paid ads that promote or oppose a candidate, current leader, political party or group, or issue at the federal, state, or local level – including election-related ads, advocacy ads, or issue ads," Blake Chandlee, vice president of TikTok's Global Business Solutions said in a blog post. https://bit.ly/30FS3TX

TikTok hit the 500 million mark in monthly active users globally, according to a report in July by the South China Morning Post.

With the presence of celebrities like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, the platform is a hit among teenagers and post-millennials.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Thomas Cook in talks with UK government and investors over rescue deal

Sep 22, 2019
Thomas Cook in talks with UK government and investors over rescue deal
Delaware judge says Telsa board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package

Newstracker

Delaware judge says Telsa board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package

Sep 21, 2019
Corrected: Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package

Newstracker

Corrected: Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package

Sep 21, 2019
U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader reprieve

Newstracker

U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader reprieve

Sep 21, 2019
Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package

Newstracker

Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package

Sep 21, 2019
United States sending troops to bolster Saudi defences after attack

Newstracker

United States sending troops to bolster Saudi defences after attack

Sep 21, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019