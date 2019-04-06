Saturday, April 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

The students ran a scam and brought thousands of counterfeit iPhones into the US from Hong Kong.

Asian News InternationalApr 06, 2019 17:29:35 IST

Two Chinese engineering students studying in Oregon put their nerdy skills to some misuse and duped tech giant Apple of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The students, Yangyang Zhou, and Quan Jiang, ran a scam that kicked off in April 2017 and brought thousands of counterfeit iPhones into the US from Hong Kong. They then sent it to Apple complaining that they wouldn't turn on, Cnet reported.

Chinese students dupe Apple of 5,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

In return, they would get fresh, original iPhones under the company's warranty system. The genuine devices were then sent abroad and sold for hundreds of dollars. The students earned from the profits.

The court documents reveal that 1,493 of the 3,069 warranty claims netted a replacement iPhone, and Apple estimated that it amounted to USD 895,800 as a result.

Zhou is accused of submitting false export declarations while Jiang is accused of counterfeit good trafficking and wire fraud.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

iPhone 2019

Apple iPhone 2019 may come with two-way wireless charging, larger batteries

Apr 02, 2019
Apple iPhone 2019 may come with two-way wireless charging, larger batteries
Apple may launch three OLED iPhones in 2020 including one with a 5.42-inch display

Apple

Apple may launch three OLED iPhones in 2020 including one with a 5.42-inch display

Apr 03, 2019
Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi A2 and more

Smartphones

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi A2 and more

Mar 25, 2019
Intel denies reports of its delay in 5G modem production for next-gen Apple iPhones

Intel

Intel denies reports of its delay in 5G modem production for next-gen Apple iPhones

Apr 05, 2019
Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, prices start from Rs 39,990

Apple

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, prices start from Rs 39,990

Apr 02, 2019
Apple iPhone SE makes a comeback in the US Apple store with a lower price tag

iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE makes a comeback in the US Apple store with a lower price tag

Mar 26, 2019

science

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Plastic Oceans

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Apr 05, 2019
Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019