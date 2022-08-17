Friday, August 19, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Chinese smartphone brands in deep trouble, record sharp decline in demand world over

The boom that the Chinese smartphone market and several Chinese smartphone brands had seen over the last couple of years seems to be nearing its end. Not just domestically, demand for cheaper Chinese smartphones has dropped drastically all over the world, for a variety of reasons.


FP StaffAug 17, 2022 16:36:22 IST

The bubble for the Chinese smartphone industry seems finally to have burst in the domestic market as well as internationally. The shipment of Chinese smartphones decreased by almost 15 per cent in the second quarter of this financial year. As per Financial Post, a Canadian financial news website, this marks the fifth consecutive quarterly loss for the industry.

Chinese smartphone brands in deep trouble, record sharp decline in demand world over

Several analysts have opined that the Chinese market is in deep trouble and that things are only going to become worse as a result of a variety of causes.

India is currently the second-largest mobile market in the world, and it will soon surpass China as the biggest market for smartphones. However, the market in India has been dominated by smartphones from Chinese telecommunication businesses, especially in the budget and mid-range categories.

Indian smartphone manufacturers, who took on giants like Samsung and Nokia, and dethroned them from the top of the market, have been struggling ever since companies like Xiaomi and Oppo flooded the market with cheap Android devices.

That is one of the reasons why the rumours of the Indian government banning Chinese smartphone manufacturers from selling products for less than Rs 12,000 seemed so plausible.

Several Chinese telecommunications companies have been the subject of investigations by the Indian government, and have had their offices raided in recent months on allegations of money laundering and the improper transfer of revenues and funds from India to their Chinese offices in order to avoid paying legitimate taxes.

With big companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo also reporting severe drops in sales, it was the fifth straight quarter of declining shipments and the second consecutive quarter of double-digit declines.

As per reports, multiple factors contributed to the decline. The first factor that has caused the sharp drop in demand is the strict “Zero COVID Policy” that China has adopted. China's severe COVID-19 restrictions are not good for businesses. Arbitrary and strictly imposed lockdowns have disrupted the local as well as global retail, logistics and manufacturing industries.

The bigger problem, however, is the fact that the Chinese smartphone market is severely saturated, both domestically, as well as globally. As of the end of last financial year, there were more than 1.6 billion active mobile phone accounts in China, surpassing the population of 1.4 billion. This has resulted in intense brand competition and market cannibalism within different brands that are owned by the same parent company.

The final and perhaps the biggest reason for the decline in the demand for Chinese smartphones is the security concerns that several governments and internet activists have had for years now. Several government agencies from all over the world fear that not just apps, but the devices themselves originating from China can potentially spy on their citizenry, and are a major concern for domestic security and sovereignty.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Chinese Smartphone Ban

How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000

Aug 11, 2022
How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000
Will India really ban Chinese Smartphones under Rs 12,000? Authorities clear the air

CHINESE SMARTPHONE BAN

Will India really ban Chinese Smartphones under Rs 12,000? Authorities clear the air

Aug 15, 2022
Explained: Why India wants to ban Chinese smartphones that cost less than Rs 12,000 and what are its implications

Budget Smartphones

Explained: Why India wants to ban Chinese smartphones that cost less than Rs 12,000 and what are its implications

Aug 09, 2022
Germany bans OPPO and OnePlus smartphone sales, other EU countries might follow suit

BBK Electronics

Germany bans OPPO and OnePlus smartphone sales, other EU countries might follow suit

Aug 10, 2022
China holds fresh military drills around Taiwan, deploys fighter jets and ballistic missiles

China holds fresh military drills around Taiwan, deploys fighter jets and ballistic missiles

Aug 08, 2022
Indian students will soon resume studies in China, says Chinese ambassador

NewsTracker

Indian students will soon resume studies in China, says Chinese ambassador

Aug 13, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022