Monday, July 11, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Chinese researchers claim to have made AI systems that can ‘read minds,’ could be used to test loyalty to CCP

A group of Chinese researchers claim that they have developed AI and ML systems that can read minds and test loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. This is yet another step taken by the CCP to monitor and control their citizens in China and other occupied areas.


FP StaffJul 11, 2022 11:07:44 IST

Imagine living in a world where a computer can read your mind and measure how loyal are you. Well, people in China and other regions of the world occupied by China, may soon be subjected to such systems.

Chinese researchers claim to have made AI systems that can ‘read minds,’ could be used to test loyalty to CCP (1)

A group of researchers at China's Comprehensive National Science Center in Hefei claimed to have developed "mind-reading" artificial intelligence systems capable of reading one’s thoughts. Furthermore, in a now-deleted video, they also claim that the system can be used to measure citizens’ loyalty to the CCP or the Chinese Communist Party. 

Although it isn’t clear exactly how the system “measures loyalty” or reads minds, the machine, researchers claimed, observes the reactions, facial expressions and brain waves of an individual who has been subjected to “thought and political education” and analyses them.

The results can then be used to "further solidify their confidence and determination to be grateful to the party, listen to the party, and follow the party," the researchers said, per the report. The post was taken down following a public outcry from Chinese citizens.

China is notorious for snooping around on its own citizenry, and the people in areas that it occupies, be it Taiwan or Hong Kong. China’s Social Credit System is a national scoring system that determines how good a citizen an individual is. 

This rating system is used to determine from whether an individual should be given a loan, to whether they should be allowed to buy train or flight tickets.

The Chinese government has also come under fire for using AI and facial recognition systems to track and control Uighurs, an ethnic minority group detained by the Chinese Communist Party in “reeducation” camps. 

Last year, the US Department of Commerce placed sanctions on a number of Chinese institutes for developing biotechnology including brain-control weaponry, as per a report by Business Insider. 

While most tech companies from around the world that are involved in the development of AI and ML systems are excited about the possibilities that these technologies bring, some of these tech companies, privacy activists and whistleblowers are worried by China’s usage of AI & ML systems against its own citizenry, and what it would entail for the rest of the world.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster
IIT Madras researchers successfully develop and deploy an AI-based tool to diagnose cancer

Artificial Intelligence

IIT Madras researchers successfully develop and deploy an AI-based tool to diagnose cancer

Jul 06, 2022

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022