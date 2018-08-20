Monday, August 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 20 August, 2018 07:35 IST

Chinese police arrest 56 suspects in connection to a $1.1 bn gambling ring

The investigation into the gambling website was launched in January 2016 after a tip-off.

Police in eastern China have busted a 7.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) online gambling ring and arrested 56 suspects, the official Xinhua news agency reported on 19 August.

The suspects are accused of making illegal profits of 650 million yuan from the Philippines-based platform, which had more than 114,000 users, Xinhua said, citing police in Jiangsu province.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The investigation into the gambling website was launched in January 2016 after a tip-off, the report said, adding that four of the prime suspects were traced through bank card information.

Calls to police in Jiangsu seeking comment went unanswered.

Casino gambling is illegal in mainland China, with budding punters having to travel to the special administrative region of Macau that borders southern China’s Guangdong province.

Fifty suspects in the online gambling case were arrested in Shanghai, Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong, Xinhua said, while another six returned to China from the Philippines and handed themselves in. They are now being transferred for prosecution.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Internet laws

China launches the first cyber court to handle cases related to the internet

Aug 17, 2018

European Union

EU's top court supports protection of copyrighted works in landmark case

Aug 08, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Assam turns into haven for illegal migrants: A story of blunders and missed opportunities to resolve vexed issue

Aug 07, 2018

Opposition leaders questioning Assam NRC should look at EU members' focused policies on illegal immigration

Aug 06, 2018

Online Safety

Netflix, Unicef India and FICCI pitch for safer online environment for children

Aug 08, 2018

Online shopping

Mathematics can up your end of season sale game, amid plethora of discounts

Aug 10, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018