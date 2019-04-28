Sunday, April 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Chinese phonemakers Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo dominate shipments in Q1, says Counterpoint

Xiaomi faced fierce competition from Korean giants Samsung, which had about 23 percent market share.

tech2 News StaffApr 28, 2019 12:19:18 IST

Chinese smartphone makers are continuing to strengthen their grasp on the Indian smartphone market.

The market share of Chinese brands has reached a record 66 percent during the first quarter of this year, according to the latest Counterpoint's Market Monitor research report.

Chinese phonemakers Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo dominate shipments in Q1, says Counterpoint

The Xiaomi Redmi 7. Image: Omkar Patne

Driven by new product launches, Xiaomi remained at the top of the smartphone market share table with a 29 percent share, witnessing a decline of 2 percent in comparison to the same period last year. The Chinese brands grew 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) riding mainly on the growth of smartphones brands such as Vivo, Realme and Oppo. Vivo's volume grew 119 percent whereas Oppo witnessed a growth of 28 percent year on year.

Feature phone shipments in Q1 2019. Image: Counterpoint

Feature phone shipments in Q1 2019. Image: Counterpoint

In the meantime, India's overall smartphone shipments grew 4 percent year-on-year, the report added.

Talking about the reasons for the growth of Chinese brands, Associate Director of Counterpoint, Tarun Pathak said that data consumption is on the rise and users are upgrading their phones faster as compared to other regions. This has led to users spending more on their purchase which is driving up the overall average selling price (ASP) in the market.

Pathak expects these trends to continue in the future in the mid-tier segment.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A remained the top model followed by Xiaomi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Samsung Galaxy M20, and Galaxy A50. Chinese brand aggressive offline expansion and a strong focus on product build helped to retain its top position in the Indian smartphone market.

Earlier in February, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain claimed that the Chinese smartphone maker is 54 percent bigger than the second brand.

However, Xiaomi faced fierce competition from non-Chinese brand Samsung, which had about 23 percent market share. In the premium segment, Samsung surpassed OnePlus to become the number one player driven by the good response for its newly introduced Galaxy S10 series.

In the feature phone segment, Reliance Jio remained the leader, followed by Samsung, with about 30 percent market share.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Samsung

Best Samsung phones worth buying under Rs 30,000: From Galaxy A9, A50 to M20

Apr 15, 2019
Best Samsung phones worth buying under Rs 30,000: From Galaxy A9, A50 to M20
Redmi Y3 Review: A great overall budget package that shines on the selfie front

Redmi Y3 Review: A great overall budget package that shines on the selfie front

Apr 24, 2019
Chinese smartphones made up 66 percent of Indian market in Q1 2019: Counterpoint

Smartphone

Chinese smartphones made up 66 percent of Indian market in Q1 2019: Counterpoint

Apr 26, 2019
Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to no longer receive an upgrade to Android Pie

Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to no longer receive an upgrade to Android Pie

Apr 17, 2019
Xiaomi VP Manu Jain, teases a new smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC for India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi VP Manu Jain, teases a new smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC for India

Apr 26, 2019
Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched; prices start at Rs 13,999, Rs 5,999 respectively

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched; prices start at Rs 13,999, Rs 5,999 respectively

Apr 22, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019