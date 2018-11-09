Friday, November 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 November, 2018 14:22 IST

Chinese news agency gets a virtual news anchor powered by artificial intelligence

So as long as the text input is fed, the AI anchor can pretty much be on camera for 24 hours if required

Artificial intelligence is slowly but surely taking over jobs in a lot of fields. And the latest market it is looking at, is news anchoring, a job which most of us thought could not be outsourced to a machine.

In China, Xinhua News Agency and Beijing-based search engine company Sogou have demonstrated a virtual news anchor who can deliver the news in the same manner as though it were being delivered by a live human anchor. The machine learning programme is able to mimic realistic sounding speech (using synthesised voice), lip movements as well as facial expressions.

Just see the video for yourself and notice how life-like the expressions and delivery is. It's only the robotic voice that is a dead giveaway that it isn't a real human.

Xinhua News Agency has stated that it is going to employ AI anchors as part of its reporting team. These AI programs will be powered by real anchors who will bring you news in both Chinese and English language. These AI anchors will be available across Xinhua's internet and mobile platforms, WeChat public account and its online TV webpage.

"The development of the media industry calls for continuous innovation and deep integration with the international advanced technologies. I will work tirelessly to keep you informed as texts will be typed into my system uninterrupted," says the AI anchor in the promo video who is modelled on a real-life Xinhua news anchor names Zhang Zhao. So as long as the text input is fed, the AI anchor can pretty much be on camera for 24 hours if required, something that is not always possible with human anchors.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the AI news anchors would improve the efficiency of the newsroom as it can quickly generate breaking news so long as it has the text input.

There is that perennial fear of AI taking over human jobs, and it is in fact happening. A lot of the routine jobs which were done by people in the past can be scaled well if an AI takes over. It not only cuts costs for the employers but in many industries is letting the employees work on more complex tasks. Looks like AI is coming for the creative jobs as well.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook claims it has removed more than 14 mn pieces of terror-related content

Nov 09, 2018

Radeon

AMD announces world's first 7 nm GPU: 'Radeon Instinct' to target AI, ML tasks

Nov 07, 2018

Microsoft

Police arrest 24 people for duping several US citizens posing as Microsoft staff

Oct 27, 2018

Huawei

Huawei plans additional tablets and PCs launch in India alongside Mate 20 Pro

Oct 31, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence will match humans intelligence by 2062: Report

Nov 05, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is now planning to build its own augmented reality glasses: Report

Oct 26, 2018

science

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018

Himalayan Quakes

The next big Himalayan quakes: Doon Valley, Northwestern ranges stand vulnerable

Nov 09, 2018

Earth's Oceans

Earth's water a result of asteroid impacts and leftover gas from Sun's birth: Study

Nov 09, 2018