Tuesday, October 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Chinese daily cautions investors to stay rational after blockchain and bitcoin stocks soared

Xi Jinping said last week that China should accelerate the development of blockchain technology


ReutersOct 29, 2019 16:27:06 IST

Chinese state media urged investors to remain rational and not take Beijing’s support for blockchain as a boost for virtual currencies, after comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping drove up shares in blockchain-related firms and the price of bitcoin.

Xi said last week that China should accelerate the development of blockchain technology, a digital ledger that forms the backbone of many cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. His remarks sparked a rush into the shares of firms engaged in or believed to be engaged in blockchain or digital currency-related businesses.

“Blockchain’s future is here but we must remain rational,” the People’s Daily newspaper, which is published by China’s ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary late on Monday.

Chinese daily cautions investors to stay rational after blockchain and bitcoin stocks soared

Representational image. Reuters

“The rise of blockchain technology was accompanied by that of cryptocurrencies, but innovation in blockchain technology does not mean we should speculate in virtual currencies,” it said.

Traders from three Chinese brokerages also told Reuters that they received a notice from the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday which said, “for any blockchain-related (topics), we ask listed companies to make statements based on facts and not make any exaggerated claims or create vicious hype”.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government cracked down on the country’s cryptocurrency industry in 2017 with regulators banning the practice of creating and selling virtual currencies or tokens and shutting local cryptocurrency trading exchanges, saying they were facilitating illegal fundraising and pyramid schemes.

Chinese officials, however, said at the time that research into blockchain technology was still encouraged although Xi’s comments were the first time Beijing had publicly thrown such support behind the sector.

Beijing is also creating its own central bank-issued digital currency to cut the costs of circulating paper money and boost policymakers’ control of money supply.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

NewsTracker

Hong Kong authorities bar pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong from district polls; move may fuel further discord in region

Oct 29, 2019
Hong Kong authorities bar pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong from district polls; move may fuel further discord in region
FATF set to keep Pakistan on 'Grey List' till 2020; terror financing watchdog to make formal announcement today

NewsTracker

FATF set to keep Pakistan on 'Grey List' till 2020; terror financing watchdog to make formal announcement today

Oct 18, 2019
Largest child pornography dark web network busted, hundreds of people arrested worldwide

Dark web

Largest child pornography dark web network busted, hundreds of people arrested worldwide

Oct 17, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg's Georgetown speech: First Amendment, China's censorship and more

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Georgetown speech: First Amendment, China's censorship and more

Oct 18, 2019
Oil prices edge lower ahead of US stockpile data; weaker economic growth offsets hopes of rise in crude demand

NewsTracker

Oil prices edge lower ahead of US stockpile data; weaker economic growth offsets hopes of rise in crude demand

Oct 29, 2019
'Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal': Narendra Modi references film at Haryana rally in support of Babita Phogat

NewsTracker

'Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal': Narendra Modi references film at Haryana rally in support of Babita Phogat

Oct 15, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019