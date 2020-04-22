FP Trending

China-based Chuwi has unveiled what is claimed to be the “world’s smallest 4K mini PC”, named LarkBox. The device runs on an Intel 8th gen quad-core N4100 processor and measures 61 x 61 x 43 mm. It has a volume of just 160 cc.

Chuwi shared a picture of the LarkBox on Twitter and wrote, “When you think your computer can’t be smaller.”

The LarkBox’s processor is coupled with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM along with 128 GB of storage. The device also features an “ultra-silence cooling fan.”

LarkBox

As per their website, the mini PC can easily undertake daily multitasks “without breaking a sweat.” It offers 4K display output.

Buyers will get two USB-A ports, USB-C, HDMI ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack in the LarkBox. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0. While Chuwi is yet to officially announce a launch date for the PC, or confirm if the device will be available globally, a report by Techradar says that the LarkBox is expected to cost $250.

This is not the only mini PC that Chuwi makes. Earlier this year, the Chinese hardware manufacturer had created a mini PC called Chuwi AeroBox A9–9820 that was equipped with the motherboard and CPU of the Xbox One S.

