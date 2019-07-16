Tuesday, July 16, 2019Back to
China's TikTok to store Russian users' data locally: watchdog

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Chinese video app TikTok will store Russian users' data locally to comply with Russian law, the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday after a meeting with the company. TikTok is one of the world's most popular apps, and allows users to create and share short videos with special effects. It also said it was interested in opening an office in Russia, the watchdog said

ReutersJul 16, 2019 00:07:13 IST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Chinese video app TikTok will store Russian users' data locally to comply with Russian law, the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday after a meeting with the company.

TikTok is one of the world's most popular apps, and allows users to create and share short videos with special effects.

It also said it was interested in opening an office in Russia, the watchdog said. TikTok did not reply to a request for comment.

Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov had said in June that the watchdog planned to check whether TikTok was in compliance.

Russia has in recent years introduced tougher internet laws that require search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services, and social networks to store Russian users' personal data on servers within the country.

(Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

