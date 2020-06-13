ReutersJun 13, 2020 00:15:51 IST
(Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music is controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>.
The listing by Warner, home to artists including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, was the biggest in the United States so far in 2020.
The company in March had delayed its initial public offering, as the COVID-19 pandemic rocked capital markets and slammed the brakes on many listings.
(This story corrects to say Tencent Music disclosed a 5.2% stake in Class A common shares of Warner Music, not outstanding shares, in paragraph 1)
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
