China's Didi says to halt inter-city services to and from Beijing from Jan 26

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing said it will halt inter-city services to and from the capital Beijing from Jan. 26, amid efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The virus, first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 41 and infected around 1,400 globally.


ReutersJan 26, 2020 00:17:22 IST

China's Didi says to halt inter-city services to and from Beijing from Jan 26

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing said it will halt inter-city services to and from the capital Beijing from Jan. 26, amid efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 41 and infected around 1,400 globally.

Beijing city has said it would stop all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan. 26.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Gabriel Crossley; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

