Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing said it will halt inter-city services to and from the capital Beijing from Jan. 26, amid efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 41 and infected around 1,400 globally.

Beijing city has said it would stop all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan. 26.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Gabriel Crossley; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.