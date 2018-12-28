Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

China warns government departments to clean up their social media image

The State Council vowed to remove dormant "zombie" accounts, "shocking" comments from official channels.

Reuters Dec 28, 2018 12:25 PM IST

China's cabinet has warned government departments to clean up their social media image amid a drive to bolster the government’s online presence to help reach tech-savvy young people who get their information from smartphones.

The State Council issued the guidelines late on 27 December saying that authorities’ social media presence needed more regulation and vowed to clean up dormant "zombie" accounts and "shocking" comment from official channels.

"This has a negative impact on the image and the public trust in the government," the cabinet said on its website.

FILE PHOTO: Icons of WeChat and Weibo apps are seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Icons of WeChat and Weibo apps. Image: Reuters

Government bodies have been pushing into social media as a way to reach younger people, who get most information from platforms like Tencent’s messaging app WeChat, microblog platform Weibo or newer services such as news aggregator Toutiao.

The government is also trying to get a tighter grip on the dissemination of information to the public more broadly, and has been tightening regulations on financial news and reining in online bloggers and live stream artists.

The State Council said government accounts “cannot express any personal emotions or opinions, and normally should only repost information from government websites or from sources recognized by government”.

Authorities were also forbidden from fabricating social media data or paying for fake followers, it said.

In July, a verified Weibo account of the Yueyang municipal government in Hunan province called a netizen an “environment protection bitch” in a repost responding to concern about a waste incineration plant. It later issued an apology.

Certain official agencies have large followings online, including the Communist Party’s Youth League, which has 7.7 million followers on Weibo.

Over the last couple of years government agencies have been expanding beyond Weibo, with forays onto video sites like Bilibili and Bytedance’s Douyin, also known as TikTok.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

TikTok

While teenagers seeks 15 seconds of fame on TikTok, parents scramble to keep up

Dec 27, 2018

Tencent

Tencent shares surge after China clears some new video games for sale

Dec 23, 2018

Social Media

Regulating online intermediaries: We need to start focusing on user rights

Dec 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Facebook dismisses media report claiming 'frustrated' fact checkers are ending partnership with company

Dec 14, 2018

SocialMediaStalkersGuide

Aamir Khan shoots ad with Pankaj Tripathi; Three years of Bajirao Mastani: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Dec 18, 2018

SocialMediaStalkersGuide

Karan Johar posts picture of father with Yash Chopra; Katrina, Anushka in Christmas spirit: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Dec 19, 2018

science

2018 in Public Health

2018 in Public Health: Big initiatives, vaccination drives and newborn screening

Dec 28, 2018

ISRO Gaganyaan mission gets Cabinet approval along with a Rs 10,000-crore budget

Dec 28, 2018

Predictions for 2019

IMF, World Bank to move away from using GDP to measure growth, predicts Saxo for 2019

Dec 28, 2018

Indian Science Congress

Narendra Modi to ride on a solar-powered bus prototype at Indian Science Congress

Dec 28, 2018