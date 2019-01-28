Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

China warns EU that excluding Huawei's telecom equipment could hamper 5G

United States and others have barred the use of the Chinese company’s equipment in new networks.

Reuters Jan 28, 2019 13:08:05 IST

China’s envoy to the European Union warned that excluding Chinese tech group Huawei could hamper new 5G mobile networks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.





Efforts to limit the involvement of Chinese technology in upcoming 5G projects in Europe might bring “serious consequences to the global economic and scientific co-operation,” Ambassador Zhang Ming said in an interview with FT.

Some Western governments, led by the United States, have barred the use of the Chinese company’s equipment in new networks over concerns the technology could be used for spying. Huawei has denied the claims, saying network security has always been its priority.

In more news related to Huawei,  the Chinese tech giant announced plans on 23 Wednesday for a next-generation smartphone that will use its own technology instead of US components, manoeuvring to gain a competitive edge and sidestep complaints it is a security risk.

The leading supplier of network switching gear for phone companies, Huawei Technologies Ltd. is spending heavily to develop its own chips, an area where the US dominates. That can reduce Huawei’s multibillion-dollar annual components bill and help insulate it against possible supply disruptions when US-Chinese relations are strained.

