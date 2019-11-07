Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
China urges re-elected Canadian government to free Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged Canada's re-elected Liberal Party government to immediately release detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.


ReutersNov 07, 2019 03:15:43 IST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged Canada's re-elected Liberal Party government to immediately release detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Geng Shuang, a spokesman at the ministry, made the comment at a regular news briefing.

Meng has been detained in Vancouver since December last year. She is charged in the United States with bank fraud, and is accused of misleading HSBC Holdings PLC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business in Iran, which is under U.S. sanctions.

Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition to the United States. China detained two Canadian men shortly after police arrested Meng on a U.S. warrant.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals held on to power after an election in October, although it was reduced to a minority government that needs the support in Parliament of a smaller left-leaning party.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

