Sunday, June 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

China to investigate FedEx after Huawei packages were diverted to the US

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services.

ReutersJun 02, 2019 10:22:30 IST

China will investigate whether FedEx Corp damaged the legal rights and interests of its clients, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, after Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said parcels intended for it were diverted.

China to investigate FedEx after Huawei packages were diverted to the US

Huawei signage are pictured at a mobile phone shop in Singapore. Image: Reuters.

Amid worsening tensions between China and the United States, the commerce ministry said on Friday that it would draft a hit-list of “unreliable” foreign firms and individuals that harm the interests of Chinese companies. It gave no names.

It issued the threat after Washington last month put Huawei on a blacklist that effectively blocks U.S. firms from doing business with the Shenzhen-based telecoms equipment maker.

Huawei told Reuters on Friday that it was reviewing its relationship with FedEx which it alleged had diverted two parcels destined for Huawei addresses in Asia to the United States and had attempted to reroute two others. FedEx said the packages were “misrouted in error”.

Xinhua, without elaborating, said FedEx recently did not deliver to the right addressees and addresses in China.

In a statement on its website, FedEx said it would “fully cooperate with any regulatory investigation into how we serve our customers.”

On Tuesday, FedEx China apologised on its Chinese social media account for the “mishandling” of Huawei packages and confirmed there was no “external pressure” to divert packages.

Washington believes Huawei, the world’s largest telecom network gear maker, is a potential espionage threat because of its close ties with the Chinese government.

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services.

The issue has become a flashpoint in an escalating trade battle between the world’s two biggest economies.

Last month, Washington slapped additional tariffs of up to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods, accusing Beijing of reneging on its previous promises to make structural changes to its economic practices.

That prompted Beijing to hit back with additional levies on the majority of U.S. imports on a $60 billion target list.

The Chinese tariffs took effect on Saturday.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile


also see

Huawei

Huawei reviewing relationship with FedEx after two parcels were diverted to US

May 28, 2019
Huawei reviewing relationship with FedEx after two parcels were diverted to US
Huawei laptops have reportedly been taken down from the Microsoft store

Huawei

Huawei laptops have reportedly been taken down from the Microsoft store

May 23, 2019
Huawei's future smartphones and laptops cannot support an SD or microSD card

Huawei

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops cannot support an SD or microSD card

May 25, 2019
Using an iPhone in China is seen as 'embarrassing' by some locals: Report

iPhone

Using an iPhone in China is seen as 'embarrassing' by some locals: Report

May 23, 2019
US commerce department may soon scale back restrictions on China's Huawei

Huawei

US commerce department may soon scale back restrictions on China's Huawei

May 19, 2019
Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

HUawei ban

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

May 20, 2019

science

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019
Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

UN-Women

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

May 31, 2019