Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 23 August, 2018 08:27 IST

China tightens controls over internet content to make it 'clean and righteous'

China maintains a strict censorship regime, banning social media including Google and Facebook.

The internet must be “clean and righteous” and vulgar content must be resisted in the field of culture, Chinese President Xi Jinping told a meeting of senior propaganda officials, state media said on 22 August.

The government has been tightening controls over internet content as part of what it says are efforts to maintain social stability, taking on “vulgar” and pornographic content as well as the unauthorised dissemination of news.

File photo of Chinese president Xi Jinping. AFP

File photo of Chinese president Xi Jinping. AFP

The moves come amid a broader clamp-down targeting online content from live streams and blogs to mobile gaming, as the country’s leaders look to tighten their grip over a huge and diverse cultural scene online popular with China’s youth.

Speaking at a two-day meeting, attended by officials from major state media outlets and the internet regulator, Xi said propaganda efforts needed to be put front and centre, the official Xinhua news agency said.

“Uphold a clean and righteous internet space,” the report cited Xi as saying.

China shut as many as 1,28,000 websites that contained obscene and other “harmful” information in 2017, Xinhua reported in January, citing government data.

China’s media regulator has also been cracking down on video spoofs, as part of the intensified crackdown on any content that is deemed to be in violation of socialist core values under Xi.

Despite strict censorship, China has a fairly lively online community of bloggers, who frequently respond to breaking events with humorous  and sometimes risqué  sketches and short videos, although they often face their posts being taken down.

Xi told the meeting that those who work in culture and the arts had to express quality and responsibility and respect the law, Xinhua said.

“Reject the vulgar, the base and the kitsch,” Xi added. “Put forward more healthy, high-quality internet works of culture and art.”

The government has stepped up already tight controls over the internet since Xi took power six years ago, in what critics say is an effort to restrict freedom of speech and prevent criticism of the ruling Communist Party.

The government says all countries regulate the internet, and its rules are aimed at ensuring national security and social stability and preventing the spread of pornography and violent content.

China maintains a strict censorship regime, banning access to many foreign news outlets, search engines and social media including Google and Facebook.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Internet laws

China launches the first cyber court to handle cases related to the internet

Aug 17, 2018

PUBG

Tencent's quarterly profits fall for the first time in 13 years, gaming revenue to blame

Aug 16, 2018

Internet

Total internet users in China cross 800 million mark as of June 2018: Report

Aug 22, 2018

Teledildonics

Sex-toy innovators can now sleep peacefully as teledildonics patent finally climaxes

Aug 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Draft policy expects e-commerce platforms, search engines to store data locally

Aug 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Nepal forms panel to discuss energy cooperation with China; agreement might end dependency on India

Aug 22, 2018

science

Turtles

A 'missing link' sheds light on mystery of turtle evolution

Aug 23, 2018

Astronomy

New telescope to track down Earth’s 'minimoons' being tested in Chile

Aug 22, 2018

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018