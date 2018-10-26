Friday, October 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 26 October, 2018 14:57 IST

China suggests Trump to use Huawei phones if foreign eavesdropping is a concern

Concerns have been raised this year about cellphone surveillance activity in the Washington area.

China’s foreign ministry has some suggestions for the Trump administration if it is worried about foreign eavesdropping on the US president’s iPhones: use a Huawei handset instead.

Or just cut all forms of modern communication with the outside world.

The riposte came after the New York Times reported that American intelligence reports indicated that Chinese and Russian spies often listen in on President Donald Trump when he uses his Apple cellphones to chat with old friends.

Aides have repeatedly told him that his cell phone calls are not secure, but although the president has been persuaded to use his secure White House landline more often, he has refused to give up the phones, the Times said.

A woman in the crowd on the airport tarmac shoots a mobile phone picture of U.S. President Donald Trump at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport as he arrives for an evening campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC1F9B1F3630

Trump called the Times report incorrect on 25 October, and dismissed it as “long and boring.”

“I only use Government Phones and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!” Trump wrote on Twitter. In a later tweet, he said, “I rarely use a cell phone, and when I do its government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News!”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also dismissed the Times story, calling such reports “evidence that the New York Times makes fake news.”

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, she also offered two suggestions apparently aimed at the Trump administration.

“If they are really very worried about Apple phones being bugged, then they can change to using Huawei,” she said, referring to China’s biggest telecommunications equipment maker.

“If they are still not at ease, then in order to have an entirely secure device, they can stop using all forms of modern communication devices and cut off all ties with the outside world.”

The Times cited current and former US officials as saying China has a sophisticated approach toward the intercepted presidential phone calls and is seeking to use them to determine what Trump thinks, whom he listens to and how best to sway him. In particular, it is trying to use what it learns to prevent the current trade war between the two countries from escalating further, the Times said.

While China’s recommendation of Huawei phones may have been tongue-in-cheek, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has come under scrutiny in the United States.

Intelligence agency leaders and others have said they are concerned that Huawei and other Chinese companies may be beholden to the Chinese government or ruling Communist Party, raising the risk of espionage.

The US Democratic National Committee warned party candidates running in November elections not to use devices from Huawei or ZTE, another major Chinese telecoms gear maker.

Concerns have been raised on several occasions this year about cellphone surveillance activity in the Washington area. The Department of Homeland Security said in a letter to several senators in March that it had observed activity in Washington consistent with mobile subscriber identity catchers.

Trump repeatedly excoriated his Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton, on the issue of secure communications, rebuking her for her use of a private email address and server while she was secretary of state.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

also see

Huawei

US urges Canada to drop Huawei from building next-gen 5G telecom network

Oct 13, 2018

Huawei

By 2025 the global AI market to reach $380 billion says Huawei

Oct 11, 2018

Huawei ban

Huawei opens information security lab in Germany ahead of 5G spectrum auctions

Oct 23, 2018

Apple

Tim Cook asks Bloomberg to retract story on infiltration of Apple's internal systems

Oct 20, 2018

Apple

Apple criticised by China over the recent data security issue impacting customers

Oct 20, 2018

Import tariff hike

Government to raise import tariffs on several electronics to bolster falling rupee

Oct 12, 2018

science

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018

Tiger Conservation

Tiger populations dwindling, just six sub-species still in existence: Study

Oct 26, 2018