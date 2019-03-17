Sunday, March 17, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

China successfully conducts first surgery over 5G on a human being with Parkinson's

The surgery was a collaborative effort between Huawei, China Mobile and the Chinese PLA Hospital.

tech2 News Staff Mar 17, 2019 15:42:22 IST

5G is definitely the future of connectivity and while US cries foul over Huawei, the company's 5G prowess is being put to use in China.

As per a report by CGTN, China just conducted its first remote surgery on a human being using 5G technology on Saturday. A collaborative effort between Huawei, China Mobile and the Chinese PLA General Hospital, according to a statement from China Mobile.

China successfully conducts first surgery over 5G on a human being with Parkinsons

Representative Image

Physically located in South China's Hainan Province, Surgeon Ling Zhipei implanted a neurostimulator, or "brain pacemaker" into a patient with Parkinson's disease at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing by operating medical equipment through transmitted images supported by 5G technologies. The procedure lasted three hours.

As per the report, the process was made possible with the low-latency 5G technology provided by Huawei and China Mobile, which enabled near instantaneous data transmission.

"It felt like a real-time operation - I didn't even feel like the patient was 3,000 kilometers away," Ling said after the surgery.

According to the statement, the patient's symptoms, including limb tremor and muscular stiffness, were significantly relieved after the procedure. The patient has improved and is confirmed by hospital authorities to be in a stable condition.

5G technologies were used successfully in a surgery conducted on a pig at the end of 2018, when a doctor from Beijing's 301 Hospital removed part of a pig's liver using two robot arms in Fuzhou, capital of East China's Fujian Province. It was the world's first remote surgery using 5G mobile network technology on an animal.

Definitely not a long time before we see robots perform intricate surgeries over 5G.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science
Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8
Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

also see

Smartphones

Smartphone shipments to decline in 2019; 5G to have 26 percent market share by 2023

Mar 08, 2019
Smartphone shipments to decline in 2019; 5G to have 26 percent market share by 2023
Germany will define its own 5G security standards after US' warning on Huawei

Huawei

Germany will define its own 5G security standards after US' warning on Huawei

Mar 13, 2019
Huawei confirms it is suing the US government over ban of its products in the country

Huawei

Huawei confirms it is suing the US government over ban of its products in the country

Mar 07, 2019
Huawei opens cybersecurity lab in Brussels in a bid to reassure EU member states

Huawei

Huawei opens cybersecurity lab in Brussels in a bid to reassure EU member states

Mar 05, 2019
Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory

Huawei

Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory

Mar 16, 2019
Huawei urges govt, regulators to set common cybersecurity standards amid concerns

Huawei

Huawei urges govt, regulators to set common cybersecurity standards amid concerns

Mar 05, 2019

science
Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Anti-Vaccine Movement

Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Mar 16, 2019
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019