Thursday, December 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

China says Canada should grant unconditional bail to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Huawei CFO Ming has been accused by U.S. prosecutors of misleading banks about transactions linked to Iran.

Reuters Dec 13, 2018 08:19 AM IST

Canada should distance itself from US “hegemonism” and grant unconditional freedom to Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese executive detained in Vancouver on Washington’s request, the state-owned tabloid Global Times said in a Thursday editorial.

Meng Wanzhou. Image: Reuters

Meng Wanzhou. Image: Reuters

Meng, the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies, has been accused by U.S. prosecutors of misleading banks about transactions linked to Iran, putting the banks at risk of violating sanctions.

She was arrested on Dec. 1 and released on bail on Tuesday. She will be set free if the United States fails to submit a formal demand for her extradition within 60 days of her arrest.

Meng has no criminal record anywhere in the world and her arrest violates a U.S.-Canada extradition agreement, the Global Times said, adding that Canada could end the crisis immediately by freeing Meng unconditionally, rather than acting as the “51st state” of the United States.

“Canada should distance itself from U.S. hegemonism and fulfill its obligations to help maintain international order and protect human rights,” it said.

Authorities in China are holding former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig on suspicion of engaging in activities that harm China’s national security. He was detained on Monday.

The Global Times said there was no evidence that the arrest of Kovrig was in any way connected to the case, but said “the assumption is because Canada has gone too far and people naturally believe China will retaliate”.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland warned the United States on Wednesday not to politicize extradition cases, a day after President Trump said he would intervene in the case if it served national security interests.

In another editorial on Thursday, the official China Daily newspaper accused the United States of manufacturing the diplomatic incident in order to serve political ends.

“Washington is mistaken if it thinks it can take Meng hostage and ransom her for concessions in the upcoming trade talks,” it said.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

Huawei

Huawei CFO accused by US of supplying equipment to company that sold to Iran

Dec 08, 2018

Meng Wanzhou

Huawei CFO demands bail owing to health concern, court rolls over proceedings

Dec 11, 2018

Huawei

China asks Canada to free Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou calling the case 'extremely nasty'

Dec 09, 2018

Huawei

China's Huawei turns to humour in campaign to burnish its reputation in Germany

Dec 12, 2018

Huawei

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou arrested in Canada suspected of violating US sanctions laws

Dec 06, 2018

NewsTracker

Chinese firm Huawei runs into 'espionage' trouble abroad, company's CFO faces extradition in US, arrest in Canada

Dec 06, 2018

science

COP24 Negotiations

UN COP24 climate talks hit slump after clash between developed, developing nations

Dec 12, 2018

Environment

Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Dec 12, 2018

InSight Selfie

NASA’s InSight lander snaps its selfie on Mars using its robotic arm from above

Dec 12, 2018

Geology

Earth's climate by year 2150 will compare to the climate 50 million years ago

Dec 12, 2018