China has resumed its review of US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $44 billion takeovers of NXP Semiconductors NV, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.
China’s commerce ministry has been asked to speed up the review of the deal and Qualcomm’s proposed remedies to protect local companies, Bloomberg reported, adding local firms have voiced worries the deal would extend Qualcomm’s patent licensing business into areas such as mobile payments and autonomous driving.
It did not say who has asked the ministry to speed up the review, or what Qualcomm has proposed.
Updated Date: May 14, 2018 13:20 PM