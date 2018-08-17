Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 17 August, 2018 21:06 IST

China launches the first cyber court to handle cases related to the internet

The Internet Court in Hangzhou will handle cases like online trade disputes and copyright lawsuits.

On 18 August, China launched its first cyber court specialising in handling internet-related cases in the e-commerce hub of Hangzhou, amid a spike in the number of online disputes.

The Hangzhou Internet Court in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province will handle cases such as online trade disputes and copyright lawsuits. The cases handled by the court will be tried online, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Representational image.

Yesterday, the Hangzhou municipal legislature appointed the president, vice presidents and judges of the court. Hangzhou is home to many internet companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The latest report from the China Internet Network Information Center showed that China had about 751 million netizens and 724 million mobile internet users as of the end of June.

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


