Indo-Asian News Service 29 June, 2018 16:35 IST

China is expected to become the world's largest 5G market by 2025: Report

Chinese mobile operators are currently conducting live 5G trials as part of a multi-year plan.

China is expected to become the world's largest 5G market by 2025, accounting for 430 million 5G connections, or one-third of the global total, according to a report released on Friday.

According to the joint report by the Global System for Mobile Communication Association (GSMA) and Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI), all three Chinese mobile operators are currently conducting live 5G trials as part of a multi-year plan that includes research and development and a network deployment strategy with a view to a large scale commercial launch by 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

A visitors walks past a 5G sign during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC1FED28BDE0

The report was released on the sidelines of the ongoing Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

It emphasized that China's pre-commercial and commercial launch footprints will also be among the largest in the world in terms of base stations.

China's leading role in 5G is backed by a proactive government intent on delivering rapid structural change, said Mats Granryd, director general of GSMA.

"Chinese mobile operators should be encouraged to deliver what they do best in providing secure, reliable, and intelligent connectivity to businesses and enterprises across the country," Granryd added.

