China officially files a trade dispute claim with the WTO against the US for export curbs on semiconductors

The US has passed many sweeping regulations and measures since October this year which are aimed at isolating China from the global semiconductor industry. These curbs, if effective, will cripple China’s plan to dominate semiconductor manufacturing.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 16, 2022 14:01:00 IST

One of China’s biggest trade groups has made the Chinese commerce ministry launch an official trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures.

The US has passed a number of sweeping regulations and measures since October this year that is directly aimed at isolating China from the global semiconductor industry. These regulations include asking the Netherlands to ban certain companies from supplying Chinese manufacturers and companies from licenses and machinery that is required to manufacture silicon chips.

“China takes legal actions within the WTO framework as a necessary way to address our concerns and to defend our legitimate interests,” read a statement released by China’s diplomatic mission in Geneva on behalf of the Chinese commerce ministry. It also added that the curbs by the US “threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chains.”

“We have received a request for consultations from the (People’s Republic of China) related to certain U.S. actions affecting semiconductors,” said Adam Hodge, spokesperson for US Trade Representative’s office.

The so-called request for consultations is the first step in a long procedure at the global trade body. The United States has blocked appointments to the WTO’s top ruling body on trade disputes, meaning some rows never get settled.

“As we have already communicated to the People’s Republic of China, these targeted actions relate to national security, and the WTO is not the appropriate forum to discuss issues related to national security,” Hodge said in an emailed statement.

China’s complaint on US chip export curbs comes days after a WTO ruling against Washington in a separate suit about metal tariffs that had been brought by China among others. The United States, a regular critic of the WTO’s arbitration proceedings, rejected the WTO’s findings.

