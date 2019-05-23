Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

China asks US to correct 'wrong actions' for trade talks to continue after Huawei blacklist

Huawei uses ARM blueprints to design the processors that power its smartphones.

ReutersMay 23, 2019 17:32:36 IST

Beijing said Washington needs to correct its “wrong actions” for trade talks to continue after the U.S. blacklisted Huawei, a blow that has rippled through global supply chains and battered tech shares as investors feared a looming technology cold war.

China asks US to correct wrong actions for trade talks to continue after Huawei blacklist

The Huawei office building at its research and development centre at Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province. Image: AP

Japanese conglomerate Panasonic Corp on Thursday joined the growing list of global companies which have said they are disengaging with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s second-largest seller of smartphones and the largest telecom-gear maker, saying it had stopped shipments of some components.

Its move came a day after British chip designer ARM said it had halted relations with Huawei to comply with the U.S. supply blockade, potentially crippling the Chinese firm’s ability to make new chips for its future smartphones. Huawei uses ARM blueprints to design the processors that power its smartphones.

“If the United States wants to continue trade talks, they should show sincerity and correct their wrong actions. Negotiations can only continue on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a weekly briefing.

“We will closely monitor relevant developments and prepare necessary responses,” he said, without elaborating.

Japan’s Toshiba Corp said it had resumed some shipments to Huawei after temporarily suspending shipments to check whether they included U.S.-made components.

“What we are witnessing is a potential reconfiguration of global trade as it has stood since World War II ... investors should begin thinking about how sensitive their portfolios are to global supply chain-exposed shocks,” Saxo Bank’s head of equity strategy, Peter Garnry, wrote in a note titled, “Are you ready for a cold war in tech?”

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei told Chinese financial magazine Caixin on Thursday that he did not see ARM’s decision to suspend business with Huawei as having an impact on the company.

He said that Huawei had a long-term agreement with ARM and speculated that the British firm had made such a move because its parent, Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, was waiting for U.S. approval for the merger of Sprint Corp, which it owns, and T-Mobile US Inc.

Industry experts have questioned Huawei’s claims minimizing the impact of moves that make it hard for the company to do business with American firms.

No further trade talks between top Chinese and US negotiators have been scheduled since the last round ended on 10 May, the same day US President Donald Trump sharply increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and took steps to levy duties on all remaining Chinese imports.

China retaliated with its own levies on U.S. imports, but it was Washington’s subsequent move against Huawei that took the trade war into a new phase, stoking fears about risks to global growth and knocking financial markets.

The United States has accused Huawei of activities contrary to national security, an accusation Huawei denies. The Trump administration softened its stance slightly this week by granting the firm a license to buy U.S. goods until Aug. 19 to minimize disruption for customers.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Huawei

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

May 21, 2019
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'
Exclusive: U.S. says it may scale back some Huawei trade restrictions

Huawei

Exclusive: U.S. says it may scale back some Huawei trade restrictions

May 18, 2019
Huawei and suppliers make plans to face U.S. trade blacklist, Nikkei report says

Huawei

Huawei and suppliers make plans to face U.S. trade blacklist, Nikkei report says

May 18, 2019
Huawei ban: Customers in Singapore and Philippines rush to sell off Huawei devices

Huawei

Huawei ban: Customers in Singapore and Philippines rush to sell off Huawei devices

May 23, 2019
Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

May 17, 2019
Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment

Huawei

Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment

May 16, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019