Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 20 September, 2018 09:03 IST

China allocates 11 more roads for self-driving car tests to speed up development

The self-driving cars must have a temporary number plate before they begin tests on designated roads.

China’s capital city has designated 11 more roads for self-driving vehicle testing, state news agency Xinhua said on 19 September, to try to speed up the technology’s development.

The 11 roads are in Beijing’s Fangshan District, Xinhua reported.

Li Zengwen, a development engineer at Changan Automobile, lifts his hands off the steering wheel as the car is on self-driving mode during a test drive on a highway in Beijing, China, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Li Zengwen, a development engineer at Changan Automobile, lifts his hands off the steering wheel as the car is on self-driving mode during a test drive on a highway in Beijing. Image: Reuters

Self-driving cars must have a temporary number plate before they begin tests on designated roads, Xinhua said, quoting a notice released by Beijing’s Municipal Commission of Transport.

They also have to complete 5,000 kilometers of driving in designated closed test fields and pass certain ability assessments.

Cars being tested need to have supervision facilities installed too, to upload real-time data for monitoring.

The test driver in the autonomous car must have received no less than 50 hours of training and be able to take over the vehicle at any time during the test, Xinhua said.

In March, Beijing opened its first 33 roads for self-driving vehicle tests.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Apple

Donald Trump asks Apple again to shift manufacturing from Beijing to Washington.

Sep 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit Pakistan this week; CPEC, bilateral issues to be discussed

Sep 06, 2018

NewsTracker

CPEC unfair to Islamabad, says Pakistan official in rare public criticism of China; comment raises concerns

Sep 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Japanese submarine conducts first drills in South China Sea; move set to raise hackles of Beijing

Sep 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Nauru demands apology from China over spat at Pacific Islands Forum, says delegation 'disrespected forum leaders'

Sep 06, 2018

China, Pakistan reject report claiming Imran Khan govt wants to renegotiate deals on Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 11, 2018

science

Gut Flora

First bacteria to colonize our gut affects how we fights chronic disease as adults

Sep 20, 2018

Genetics

DNA tests of confiscated tusks leads researchers to ivory trade cartels in Africa

Sep 20, 2018

AI & Robotics

This room uses machine learning, AI to change shape in response to human behaviour

Sep 20, 2018

Neuroscience

Some bad memories can be forgotten, researchers find in a study using mice

Sep 19, 2018