Chicago mayor rejects Uber's alternative tax proposal

(Reuters) - Chicago's mayor on Wednesday rejected an alternative proposal by Uber Technologies Inc to tax ride-hailing services, accusing the company of trying to resist any type of regulation by stirring up racial tensions. Uber in a statement rejected the mayor's claims, saying its plan was raising money for the city in a more equitable way by not increasing fees on lower-income communities in Chicago's South and West side neighbourhoods. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)


ReutersNov 14, 2019 03:15:27 IST

