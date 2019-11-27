Reuters

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A proposal to combat traffic congestion in Chicago by increasing taxes on certain ride-hailing trips won city council approval on Tuesday as the city and ride service companies accused each other of penalizing low-income riders.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan increases the city's tax on single-passenger trips and lowers the tax on shared rides, while imposing new surcharges on weekday rides in the downtown area to raise $40 million for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1.

Ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc claimed the move would largely hurt low-income residents.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)

