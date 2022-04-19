FP Staff

Aadhaar Card, which has increasingly become one of the most important documents to prove your identification as an Indian citizen, is now used to issue a SIM card for mobile phones by all operators.

And incidents of fraudulence related to Aadhaar card are also increasing day by day and is it therefore imperative that we do not share our Aadhaar related information with anyone.

To buy a SIM card, you need to show your valid Aadhaar card and then only then a SIM is issued in your name. But, incidents of an unknown people issuing mobile SIM on another person's Aadhaar card are increasing. Criminals are using these SIM cards to commit financial crimes.

Thus, it is important to check that your Aadhaar is linked only with your personal number and is not being used by any other fraudster. It is quite easy to find out how many mobile SIMs are linked with your Aadhaar.

Centre has created a portal to find out how many SIMs are active on your Aadhaar number. The portal named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), can be used to check all the phone numbers linked to a Aadhaar number.

Visit the website: https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/.

Enter your mobile number

Click on request OTP

Enter the OTP that you’ve received on your mobile number

All the phone numbers linked with your Aadhaar card will be visible

If any of the number is not used by you, you can report and block it.

