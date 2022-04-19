Tuesday, April 19, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Check the number of SIM cards issued on your Aadhaar number with these simple steps

Incidents of fraudsters using other people’s Aadhaar card to issue mobile SIM to commit financial and other crimes are increasing day by day​


FP StaffApr 19, 2022 18:09:32 IST

Aadhaar Card, which has increasingly become one of the most important documents to prove your identification as an Indian citizen, is now used to issue a SIM card for mobile phones by all operators.

And incidents of fraudulence related to Aadhaar card are also increasing day by day and is it therefore imperative that we do not share our Aadhaar related information with anyone.

To buy a SIM card, you need to show your valid Aadhaar card and then only then a SIM is issued in your name. But, incidents of an unknown people issuing mobile SIM on another person's Aadhaar card are increasing. Criminals are using these SIM cards to commit financial crimes.

Thus, it is important to check that your Aadhaar is linked only with your personal number and is not being used by any other fraudster. It is quite easy to find out how many mobile SIMs are linked with your Aadhaar.

Centre has created a portal to find out how many SIMs are active on your Aadhaar number. The portal named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), can be used to check all the phone numbers linked to a Aadhaar number.

  • Visit the website: https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/.
  • Enter your mobile number
  • Click on request OTP
  • Enter the OTP that you’ve received on your mobile number
  • All the phone numbers linked with your Aadhaar card will be visible
  • If any of the number is not used by you, you can report and block it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Uttar Pradesh: School denies admission to girl with name 'Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha' on Aadhaar; CMO intervenes

Apr 05, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: School denies admission to girl with name 'Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha' on Aadhaar; CMO intervenes
Pak terrorists misuse Aadhaar cards; J&K Police to request UIDAI to strengthen safety features

NewsTracker

Pak terrorists misuse Aadhaar cards; J&K Police to request UIDAI to strengthen safety features

Apr 18, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021