Frankenstein’s AI: ChatGPT creator to make a team to keep super-intelligent AI bots under human control

The availability of superintelligent AI systems is not currently an option, but OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, believes that this technology may become a reality within this decade. While there are potential benefits in addressing significant challenges, there are also significant risks.

To address potential misuse and dangers, OpenAI is establishing a team to oversee and regulate superintelligent AI systems.

Hunting Superintelligent AI

The company has appointed its researchers Sutskever and Jan Leike to lead this initiative. OpenAI is also actively seeking talented ML researchers and engineers to join their team.

In a blog post, the creators of ChatGPT emphasize that superintelligence will be the most groundbreaking technology ever invented and has the potential to help solve critical global issues. However, they caution that the development of such technologies necessitates the establishment of new governance institutions and addressing the challenge of aligning superintelligence with human values.

To mitigate these risks, OpenAI has committed 20 per cent of its computing resources over the next four years to address the issue of aligning superintelligence. The company states, “Our primary focus in basic research is our new super alignment team, but ensuring success in this area is crucial to fulfilling our mission, and we anticipate contributions from various teams, ranging from developing new methodologies to their large-scale implementation.”

AI can’t be modulated and regulated using AI

OpenAI plans to train its models using human feedback and is actively hiring human researchers. Interested candidates can apply for positions through OpenAI’s official website.

While OpenAI is taking precautions regarding the alignment of superintelligence, the company has consistently expressed concerns about technologies based on large language models like ChatGPT. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has frequently warned about the dangers of AI, including during his recent visit to India.

He believes that AI technologies should not be ignored, and people should make use of them. Altman has also advocated for strict government regulations to mitigate AI risks.

In a significant development, the UN Security Council has scheduled its first-ever meeting this month to address the potential threats posed by artificial intelligence. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need to establish consensus on essential regulations to govern the development and deployment of AI for the benefit of all, recognizing that AI’s powerful tools could contribute to achieving the Global Goals.

Earlier this year, notable figures such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak also called for a pause in AI development until appropriate regulations are in place.