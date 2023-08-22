Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing will come down to one critical manoeuver, says former ISRO chief
Former ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair believes that the success of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, will come down to one single manoeuvre - of tilting the Vikram module from a horizontal to a vertical position, while decelerating from 6,000 kmph to about 1000 kmph
As the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander module gets ready to touch down on the Moon’s surface, G Madhavan Nair, former ISRO Chairman, is holding his breath. He recognizes that this manoeuvre is a highly intricate one, where all systems need to harmonize for success.
Nair, who was at the helm during the launch of Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, stressed that a successful landing marks a significant start for ISRO’s next phase of exploring other planets.
Speaking with PTI, Nair shared, “It’s a very complex manoeuvre. We came really close (to a soft landing on the Moon in Chandrayaan-2) in the final two kilometres (above the lunar surface).” He noted the multitude of elements that need to work together—thrusters, sensors, altimeters, software, and more. Any glitch, no matter how minor, could potentially throw everything off course, he cautioned.
Related Articles
“We need to exercise caution and stay vigilant. Granted, ISRO has carried out extensive simulations and built-in redundancies to minimize the risk of failure. Still, we must remain cautiously optimistic,” Nair added.
According to ISRO’s schedule, the lander module carrying the rover is anticipated to make contact with the lunar surface at around 6:04 PM on Wednesday.
Nair explained that data gathered from the lunar surface could shed light on various aspects such as identifying rare minerals, like helium-3, and exploring the possibility of establishing a presence or conducting research near the lunar south pole. Nair stressed that a successful soft landing would mark the commencement of a significant phase in ISRO’s planetary exploration journey.
also read
Russia eyes the Moon with Luna 25 mission, may beat India’s Chandrayaan 3
Russia is set to return to the Moon after almost 50 years, thanks to their Luna 25 mission. Despite many delays, the Russian Luna 25 lander may beat India's Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon's south pole
Learning It The Hard Way: What ISRO has planned for Chandrayaan-3's safe landing
ISRO learnt a valuable lesson the last time it tried to attempt a landing on the Moon's south pole. The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 has a number of contingencies in place, in case things start to go wrong, ISRO has revealed
One Step Away From History: Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander separates from propulsion module
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission is just one step away from making history. ISRO successfully separated the Vikram lander from the propulsion module, thus starting its descent towards moon. The lander is now in its deboosting phase as it makes its way to the lunar south pole