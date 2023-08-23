Chandrayaan 3: Know how Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover’s payloads are engineering marvels
Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are carrying a ton of equipment and sensors as payloads. These payloads will be crucial for the lander's safe touch down, and to carry out the experiments and studies that ISRO has planned
India’s Chandrayaan-3 is set to attempt a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole later today, at 6:04 PM. While both, the Vikram Lander, and Pragyan Rover will be making history by being the first man-made object to be operational in that area, provided they land safely, both the modules have their work cut out for them.
ISRO, and a number of private businesses, both, from India and the rest of the world have contributed some significant pieces of tech that will help ISRO study the topography, soil, and atmosphere of the Moon.
The Vikram Lander module has a mass of over 1700 kg. This includes the Pragyan Rover, as well as various other equipment. Some of the most important sensors and instrument packages on board the Vikram Lander Module are:
Related Articles
SHAPE
The Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth or SHAPE payload is one of the most vital pieces of tech on board the module. It is mounted to the lander and will prove to be vital in helping it land. It will be used to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit. A polarimeter is a scientific instrument used to measure the angle of rotation caused by passing polarized light through an optically active substance.
RAMBHA
Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere or RAMBHA, is a module on the lander that will be used to measure the density of near-surface plasma or ions and electrons density and how it changes throughout.
ChasTE
Chandra’s Surface Thermo physical Experiment or ChaSTE will be crucial in keeping track of the thermal properties of the Moon’s surface near the polar region. Basically, it will measure and track the thermal conductivity and temperature of the moon’s surface. This module is also mounted on the lander.
ILSA
Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity or ILSA, will be used for measuring the seismic activity around the landing site. Because the moon is prone to moonquakes, especially around the areas where the Vikram Landing Module is supposed to touchdown, ISRO needs to keep an eye out on any seismic activity that may jeopardise the lander.
LRA
Laser Retroreflector Array or LRA is a passive laser guidance system from NASA. Mounted on the lander module, it will be used to measure the distance between different objects. In other words, it will be used to measure the range of distance between objects.
The LRA Module also has the Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera. This will basically act as the eyes of the Vikram Lander module, as it parks itself on the lunar surface.
APXS
The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer or APXS on the Pragyan Rover will be used to check the elemental composition of the lunar surface. It will specifically look for magnesium, aluminium, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, and iron, present in the lunar soil and rocks around the landing site.
LIBS
Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope or LIBS, mounted on the Rover Module, will be crucial for qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various elements that the Pragyan rover comes across. It will help derive the chemical composition and infer the mineralogical composition of the lunar surface.
How the Pragyran Rover will conduct these studies on the moon
Pragyan will boldly delve into the electrical and thermal properties of the lunar surface, peering up to 10 cm beneath it. Using an innovative approach involving electrical current and conductivity measurements, it will unveil the geological secrets hidden within the Moon.
Pragyan’s mission closely follows the lunar day, which spans about 14 Earth days. However, the Sun dictates its rhythm. When the lunar night arrives, Pragyan will brave the cold and darkness without power. But as the sun will rise arrives, so will the rover and get ready to continue its tasks.
also read
Chandrayaan-3: What changes has ISRO made to Vikram lander to ensure success?
ISRO has left no stone unturned to ensure Chandrayaan-3's success. Learning from the mistakes that occurred during the previous failed Moon mission, the team of scientists have made significant changes to the engine and design of the Vikram lander. It has also been ‘stress tested’ extensively
Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing will come down to one critical manoeuver, says former ISRO chief
Former ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair believes that the success of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, will come down to one single manoeuvre - of tilting the Vikram module from a horizontal to a vertical position, while decelerating from 6,000 kmph to about 1000 kmph
7 things you didn’t know about Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission
From its landing speed to the weight with which it will be landing, the Vikram lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission is a fascinating mash up of factoids and figures. We bring you some of the most interesting ones that make ISRO's mission to the moon all the more amazing