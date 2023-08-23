Chandrayaan 3: Know how Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover’s payloads are engineering marvels

India’s Chandrayaan-3 is set to attempt a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole later today, at 6:04 PM. While both, the Vikram Lander, and Pragyan Rover will be making history by being the first man-made object to be operational in that area, provided they land safely, both the modules have their work cut out for them.

ISRO, and a number of private businesses, both, from India and the rest of the world have contributed some significant pieces of tech that will help ISRO study the topography, soil, and atmosphere of the Moon.

The Vikram Lander module has a mass of over 1700 kg. This includes the Pragyan Rover, as well as various other equipment. Some of the most important sensors and instrument packages on board the Vikram Lander Module are:

SHAPE

The Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth or SHAPE payload is one of the most vital pieces of tech on board the module. It is mounted to the lander and will prove to be vital in helping it land. It will be used to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit. A polarimeter is a scientific instrument used to measure the angle of rotation caused by passing polarized light through an optically active substance.

RAMBHA

Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere or RAMBHA, is a module on the lander that will be used to measure the density of near-surface plasma or ions and electrons density and how it changes throughout.

ChasTE

Chandra’s Surface Thermo physical Experiment or ChaSTE will be crucial in keeping track of the thermal properties of the Moon’s surface near the polar region. Basically, it will measure and track the thermal conductivity and temperature of the moon’s surface. This module is also mounted on the lander.

ILSA

Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity or ILSA, will be used for measuring the seismic activity around the landing site. Because the moon is prone to moonquakes, especially around the areas where the Vikram Landing Module is supposed to touchdown, ISRO needs to keep an eye out on any seismic activity that may jeopardise the lander.

LRA

Laser Retroreflector Array or LRA is a passive laser guidance system from NASA. Mounted on the lander module, it will be used to measure the distance between different objects. In other words, it will be used to measure the range of distance between objects.

The LRA Module also has the Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera. This will basically act as the eyes of the Vikram Lander module, as it parks itself on the lunar surface.

APXS

The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer or APXS on the Pragyan Rover will be used to check the elemental composition of the lunar surface. It will specifically look for magnesium, aluminium, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, and iron, present in the lunar soil and rocks around the landing site.

LIBS

Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope or LIBS, mounted on the Rover Module, will be crucial for qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various elements that the Pragyan rover comes across. It will help derive the chemical composition and infer the mineralogical composition of the lunar surface.

How the Pragyran Rover will conduct these studies on the moon

Pragyan will boldly delve into the electrical and thermal properties of the lunar surface, peering up to 10 cm beneath it. Using an innovative approach involving electrical current and conductivity measurements, it will unveil the geological secrets hidden within the Moon.

Pragyan’s mission closely follows the lunar day, which spans about 14 Earth days. However, the Sun dictates its rhythm. When the lunar night arrives, Pragyan will brave the cold and darkness without power. But as the sun will rise arrives, so will the rover and get ready to continue its tasks.