Hello friends, chai pi lo. Garam hai! These words by Somvati Mahawar have broken the internet.

At first look, Somvati aka Chai Pi Lo Aunty’s video is pretty much cringe-worthy, but it is one of those “so bad that it is good” videos, and TBH it tends to grow on you.

This woman’s video started showing up on social media very randomly about a week ago. The video just shows her drinking tea and addressing all the viewers with a “hello friends”.

If you are anything like me, I just ignored these videos for a while, but now they are all over the internet, and the Chai Pi Lo videos have evolved into aaj main bhindi bana rahi hun ( I am cooking okra today) and an aaj uthne mein der ho gayi (I overslept) video, among many other such insane videos.

She says totally and extremely random things on these videos, but currently, her videos have netizens very excited.

I asked my fraands chai pi lo *later* pic.twitter.com/sVw7Le1YFU — RS (@AwaraRish) June 8, 2018

*Confession* Me ~ Hello Father Father ~ Yes my child tell me. Me ~ Chai pi lo 😂😂😂 — निशाचर (@nishacharr) June 6, 2018

‘chai pi lo fraands’ aunty cares more about you than your two faced friends — Ahmed. (@heyitskalim) June 8, 2018

*Speaking in English* *Expectations* ~Hello my mighty and noble friends, please have some hot cups of tea. *Reality* ~Hailo fraaaands chai pi lo garam hai. — 🙊 (@Ladywith_swag) June 11, 2018

#chaipilo #Chai *Presentation in corporate meeting* Me: hello friends All Clients: chai pilo.... 😀 — ANKIT DAS (@ankitdas0304) June 13, 2018

Mumbai police, hilariously enough, decided to get in on the action...

Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo... to have a Safe-Tea at home! #RoadSafeTEA pic.twitter.com/MoGTYzK8wU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2018

But of what use is a trend that's talked about for just two days? The real trends are those that get immortalised in memes. With Chai Pi Lo Aunty, that's exactly what happened.

The only questions this leaves us with is: How much randomness is too much randomness? Let us know in the comments below.