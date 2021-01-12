tech2 News Staff

During the ongoing CES 2021 event, Sony has unveiled an array of products. These products include Airpeak drone, Bravia XR smart TV lineup and wireless speakers with 360 Reality Audio. The company has also revealed a few details about its Vision S Sedan. Sony also highlighted the evolution of PlayStation at the event. The company announced that it will launch a live performance video content streaming service in collaboration with major music labels by the end of this year. This service will combine "the spatial sound field and images of 360 Reality Audio".

Airpeak drone

Sony revealed that the "Airpeak" drone will come with a Sony's Alpha full-frame mirrorless camera. According to the company, this drone is aimed at video production creators who can record a video with precision while on a stable flight. As per the press release, "Through this initiative, Sony aims to contribute to the evolution of drones and generate value within this growth market at the highest level."

See the latest news from Sony unveiled at CES 2021, starting with the exclusive reveal of Airpeak. Learn more: https://t.co/ltzutqpAgx #SonyCES pic.twitter.com/B0HpRGpSKF — Sony (@Sony) January 11, 2021

Sony Bravia XR lineup

Sony has announced the Bravia XR smart TVs lineup that includes Cognitive Processor XR. According to Sony, "It detects the viewer's focal points, and cross-analyses numerous image quality elements to produce a picture which is more natural and closer to human memory." The new lineup now comes with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, hands-free voice function, smart speakers compatibility and so on. One of the highlights of this TV range also includes support for Google TV. As per the company, "This lineup also introduces Google TV, a brand-new entertainment experience that brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you. easily find something to watch with personalised recommendations and bookmark shows and movies to a single Watchlist to keep track of what to watch."

The newly announced TV range includes five models. The Master Series Z9J 8K LED TV model comes in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. The Master Series A90J OLED TV model comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 83-inch options. The A80J OLED TV will be available in 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. The X95J 4K LED TV comes in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch size variants. Lastly, X92 LED TV comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 100-inch screen sizes.

Vision-S Sedan

Sony teased a prototype of the Vision-S sedan at the event and announced that the development activity of the vehicle has reached the next stage. It further added that the vehicle moved to public road testing in Austria in December 2020.



Wireless speakers with 30 Reality Audio

Sony also unveiled two the SRS-RA3000 and the SRS-RA5000 wireless speakers that come with Chromecast built-in and 360 Reality Audio support. Both the speakers can also be added to a Google Home and Amazon's Alexa ecosystem. Priced at €359 (approx. Rs 31,200), the RA-3000 is humidity resistant so that it can be used in the kitchen or bathroom as well. The RA5000 is priced at €599 (approx Rs 53,500). They will be available for purchase in the UK and Europe next month.

Crystal LED displays

This display series is equipped with an X1 image processor that comes with Sony's LED control technology. These displays can be used in corporate showrooms, lobbies, and virtual productions.